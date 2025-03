Polls in all 16 of Bulloch County’s traditional voting precincts will be open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, in the special election on whether a 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, will continue to be collected in the county for another six years. Less than 3% of the county’s registered voters cast early or absentee ballots in the previous three weeks.