EGRMC's Johnson earns DAISY Award

Christina Johnson, LPN, was honored recently with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

A nurse within the pediatrics unit, fourth floor team, and at EGRMC for almost 18 years, Johnson received multiple nominations for the award, including a patient from the fourth floor.

One patient stated that, “Christina truly listened to us. After several Emergency Room visits, I was admitted, and I was frustrated and scared. Christina not only shared typical medical practices with me but also realized my case was not typical. She was there with me until I moved to another unit and then visited me several times to check my process. She was the first of many shining lights in my treatment.”

“Christina has a profound impact on the lives of her patients,” said Marie Burdett, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “She embodies true kindness and compassion in her care, always putting her patients and their families at the heart of everything she does. Along with her warm approach, Christina consistently showcases exceptional clinical expertise and critical thinking.”

Nurses may be nominated for the DAISY Award by patients, family members, and colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at EGRMC.

“We are proud to be part of the DAISY award program,” said Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center. “Nurses are everyday heroes, and it’s essential they know how much we value their dedication. The DAISY Foundation gives us a meaningful way to show that appreciation. We are delighted to recognize Christina with this award and thank her for the safe, compassionate care she provides to all of her patients at EGRMC.”





The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established by the family of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, an auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.



