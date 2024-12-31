Effingham County State Court Judge Stephen Yekel commits suicide

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that State Court Judge Stephen Yekel committed suicide. Deputies found his body inside an empty courtroom in the Effingham County Courthouse around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 31.

Tuesday was to be his last day on the bench. Judge Yekel lost his re-election bid in the June 18 runoff election to Judge Melissa Calhoun.

Local Savannah TV station WTOC reported Chief Judge F. Gates Peed issued an order closing the courthouse for the rest of the day. Normal courthouse operations will resume Jan. 2, 2025.

The ECSO is continuing its investigation.

Yekel was elected state court judge in 2022 to finish out the term of then Judge Ronnie Thompson, after Thompson was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to become the Ogeechee Circuit’s fourth Superior Court judge.

Yekel, who attended Gordon Military College and Auburn University before graduating with superior grades from Atlanta Law School, served as a special agent for Georgia’s Alcohol & Tobacco Tax Unit and an investigator the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office. He was also a member of the Cobb County Fugitive Squad and a statewide Juvenile Apprehension Unit.

An Effingham County resident since 1989, Yekel operated a private law practice from 1980-2005.

While in private practice, Yekel served as legal counsel for Savannah’s mayor. He also served as judge pro tem for Chatham County Recorder’s Court (1993-2005) and Chatham County Juvenile Court (2000-2005).

State Court in Effingham County has jurisdiction over misdemeanors whose penalties range from serving one day to 12 months in jail and fines of up to $1,000.