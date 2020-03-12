East Georgia Regional Medical Center adding visitor restrictions

East Georgia Regional Medical Center is asking the community’s help in maintaining the safety of patients, visitors and hospital employees, said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing for EGRMC.

Spillman said new restrictions on visitation “are in the best interest of our patients and is to minimize unnecessary exposure to infectious or communicable diseases.”

“If you have a cough, fever or difficulty breathing, patients should tell staff immediately and visitors should delay your visit unless seeking medical care,” she said.

The hospital is instituting a policy until further notice that only essential visitors who are well, such as immediate family, partner or significant other ages 18 and older may visit patients, Spillman said. Visitors will be limited to two at a time.

Patients in isolation will have additional visitor restrictions.

“If you would like to drop off a card, gift or message of encouragement, we are happy to deliver those to patients,” Spillman said. “You may also call a patient’s room or visit patients using Facetime or another video communication app.

“We appreciate the community’s understanding and compliance.”