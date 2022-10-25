East Georgia Marching Band Championships set for Saturday at SHS

Since 1973, Statesboro High School has been host to one of the largest marching band competitions in the state. This year, that tradition continues on Saturday as Statesboro High School’s Marching Blue Devils sponsor the 45th annual East Georgia Marching Band Championships.

Admission is $10 per person, and the event is open to the public. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Full concessions will be available throughout the day, with many vendors on site. All proceeds go to the SHS band music program.

For the 2022 Marching Band Championships, 21 bands are scheduled to come from all over the region to showcase their marching skills on Womack Field and compete for recognition in different categories. Band classifications from A to AAAAA are determined by wind players and rated Fair, Average, Excellent or Superior, according to a point scoring system.

Participants will compete based on the size of the marching band. Each band will perform for a panel of seven judges. The judges’ critiques will focus on areas of music performance, music effect, visual performance, visual effect, percussion, drum major and auxiliaries.

Before the presentation of awards, Georgia Southern University’s “Southern Pride” Marching Band will perform its current show for the crowd in an exhibition performance.