Eagles aim to cap off 2024 season with win in the Big Easy tonight

Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton has seen his team make some strides in his third season, with the Eagles finishing the regular season with an 8-4 record and having a chance at the Sun Belt’s East Division title until the final game of the season.

Also, in Helton’s previous two seasons, in the crucial month of November the Eagles were 1-9, but went 3-1 this year. One thing that has eluded Helton as coach of Georgia Southern is finishing the season on a winning note and capturing a bowl game victory.

The Eagles and Helton get another chance tonight when they take on Sam Houston State in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

The New Orleans Bowl also the last bowl game Georgia Southern won. A 38-3 victory over Louisiana Tech came in 2020 amid the frantic and awkward COVID season. This time around, the Eagle coaches and players are happy about the opportunity to play in front of fans, as well as being able to experience more of what New Orleans has to offer.

“We are very excited to be selected to play in the New Orleans Bowl,” Helton said. “Our kids are excited to be in a city like New Orleans as well as playing in the historic Superdome where the Super Bowl will be played later this year. It is a great reward for our football team. This will be the last time we play with our 31 seniors who mean so much to our football team.”

For Eagle senior Marques Watson-Trent, Thursday will mark his final game as an Eagle.

Looking back on his career he cherishes the memories made over the past five seasons and especially the last three years under Helton.

“It is unique to have the kind of access we have to the head coach,” Watson-Trent said. “He always tells the truth and is genuine and will shoot you straight about anything. You want to play under someone you know, and I feel like I know him. He was there with me when I was rehabbing from my injury and really helped me through a tough time in my life.”

The Eagles opponent Thursday is Sam Houston, which comes into the game with a record of 9-3. The Bearkats have had to deal with losing head coach K.C. Keeler, who accepted the Temple to job two days after the final regular season game.

Sam Houston doesn’t have the flashiest statistics, as they score just over 20 points per game on offense and allow only 20 points per game on defense. Coach Helton sees a couple of statistics that stand out though, including the lack of penalties throughout the season, and the fact that the Bearkats were one of the top teams in the country in turnover margin.

“When you look at this team and the offenses they have played, they have really leaned on their defense,” Helton said. “They have been the masters of only having 38-yards per game in penalties and are plus-eight in turnover margin. You have to play clean football on offense against them by not getting penalties and not turning the ball over.”

The Bearkats have had success this year in winning close games and controlling the tempo. They rush for nearly 200 yards per game, which puts pressure on the Eagle defense to try and get the Sam Houston offense off the field. It also puts a premium on the Eagles keeping drives alive on offense and capitalizing when they have opportunities.

“Third downs and takeaways are what is going to win the game,” Watson-Trent Said. “We can’t have a repeat of the Troy game. We have to stop them on third down, because they will take the time of possession and try and keep our offense off the field.”

“As an offense we know we have to start fast,” said Eagle quarterback J.C. French. “We have to try and keep our defense off the field as much as we can. We have to try and make them play from behind because I think that is when they get uncomfortable because they are a ball-control offense.”

Georgia Southern and Sam Houston State are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff at the Caesars Super Dome in New Orleans and the game will air on ESPN2.