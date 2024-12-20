Dunkin' now open on Highway 80 East

Dunkin’ began serving its coffees, donuts and other treats Friday morning at its new location on Highway 80 East.

It is the third Dunkin’ now open in Statesboro and second standalone building. Owned by Tiku Shroff, one of the city’s most successful restauranteurs, Shroff also owns the Dunkin’ on Fair Road and inside the Walmart Supercenter.

Shroff purchased the three-acre parcel in August 2023 on 80 East, across the highway from Lowe’s and next to the entrance to Bel-Air Estates. A Popeyes restaurant on the site is nearly finished, and is expected to open in the next week or two. Shroff operates the Popeyes on Fair Road, as well.

Shroff’s new restaurants are located right next to a seven-acre tract where several restaurants and other businesses opened in the past year – Texas Roadhouse, Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Que and Five Guys and Mattress Warehouse. An AutoZone auto parts store is under construction and will open in 2025.

The Highway 80 East corridor is expected to see even more development as the southern Bulloch County population grows as the now open Hyundai EV Metaplant ramps up production and support industries in Bulloch County come online.

Shroff, 64, has a long history as a restaurant owner in Statesboro. He came to the United States in 1981 and graduated from Georgia Southern. Shroff purchased his first restaurant – the Sub Station II in 1987, which was owned by his uncle. Shortly after, he acquired the Baskin Robbins franchise on Fair Road and operated both businesses until selling the Sub Station II in 1993.

After Dunkin’ Donuts purchased Baskin Robbins in 1994, Shroff was offered the option of creating a combo store, which is still operating as a Dunkin’ and Baskin Robbins combo on Fair Road. Since 1994, in addition to Dunkin’, Shroff has owned Popeye’s, Wild Wing Cafe and Larry’s Giant Subs. Larry’s Giant Jersey Subs is now owned and operated by his son-in-law Ron Flott.

Also, Shroff is owner or part-owner in several other restaurant franchises around Georgia.