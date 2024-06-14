The Dukes bring their bit of country to the Boro for Downtown Live

The Dukes of Country brought their street hoedown Thursday to Statesboro for the Downtown Live series that runs through September.

The concerts take place on select Thursday nights at 7 p.m. and are held on East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse. They are free to the public.

The Dukes entertained Thursday's large crowd on the hot, almost summer evening with the costumes and musical stylings of lots of famous country artists.

Christopher Byrd, front, and Patrick Vereen show off some lively steps as The Dukes of Country create a hoedown on Main Street during the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Downtown Live 2024 schedule: June 27 – The Swingin’ Medallions. July 11 – The Maxx Band. August 8 – The Fantasy Band. Sept. 12 – Local country artist Cole Goodwin closes out the 2024 series.

Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. with each show beginning at 7. For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com

Chris Link of The Dukes of Country channels Dolly Parton during the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Downtown Live is presented by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch Solutions, with the support of community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.

The crowd packs the courthouse lawn for The Dukes of Country during the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Bassist Larry Griffin of The Dukes of Country gets on the CB with bandmates before getting East Bound and Down during the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

