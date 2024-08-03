Dublin man charged after Friday shooting incident in Statesboro

A Dublin man is in custody after a shooting Friday afternoon in Statesboro.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, SPD officers responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of Brampton Avenue after receiving a report that a for a man was shot inside a residence.

“Officers located the adult male and determined that he had a single non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso,” Akins said in the release. “The male was transported to East Georgia Regional for treatment where he provided a statement to detectives.”

Using that information, Akins said detectives determined that the shooting stemmed from a personal dispute. Nigel Green, 23, of Dublin was arrested at the scene of the shooting and charged with aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on the case is requested to contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.cityprotect.com/forms/statesboroga.gov/anonymous.