Downtown Tent & Sidewalk Sale lasts 3 days, with chili dogs Friday night

"Downtown is open for business!" and "Shop local! are themes of the three-day Downtown Tent and Sidewalk Sale in the heart of Statesboro this Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 10-12, with extended hours Friday evening.

Participating businesses will have a tent set up in front of their stores and will be offering special holiday deals. Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday and 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday.

Although the long-established Chili Town competition is not being held this year, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the city have found a way to include chili in the seasonal shopping event. The Statesboro Natural Gas Department will provide wrapped chili dogs 5-8 p.m., or while supplies last, Friday in the area across East Main Street from City Hall.

Clothing, pottery, antiques, furniture, bicycles and Christmas treats are some of the items available for those shopping for gifts, states the DSDA's announcement.

Participating businesses include: R.J Pope, L.A Waters, Frills, Split Endz, Miracles, Little Lovely Clothing Co., Honey Too, Fraziers Flowers, Jaxe & Grace, Vintage Barbers, Pladd Dot, Galactic Comics, Southern Pottery, Board and Brush, Posh, Recycled Cycles and others.

Visits from Santa are also expected. For more information, contact the DSDA at (912) 764-7227 by email at mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.