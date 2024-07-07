Downtown Rotary Club of Statesboro installs new president, officers at annual banquet

The Downtown Rotary Club of Statesboro began its 30th year of "Service Above Self" with the recent induction of new officers and Board members at its annual banquet and officer installation.

President Kathy Spivey received the Club Gavel from outgoing President Dr. Thad Riley and then presented her vision for the 2024-25 term.

Rotary Club Speech contest winner – Nathan Hayes, Jr., an Honor graduate from Effingham County High School, entertained Downtown Rotary Club members at the event. The "Chef" presented his perfect recipe for building character and providing H-O-P-E for the youth of today.