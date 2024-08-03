By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Downtown Pep Rally
Local teams get the community fired up for football season
080224_PEP_RALLY_01.jpg
Southeast Bulloch head flag football coach Marci Cochran, left, introduces the 2024 roster of the still-undefeated program during the Downtown Pep Rally at the Bulloch County Courthouse on Friday, July 2. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Bulloch County High Schools brought their football teams, cheerleaders and marching bands to help get the community excited about the upcoming season at the Bulloch County Courthouse during downtown's First Friday celebration on Friday, April 2.

A storm front brought cooling winds but spared downtown from rain as fans packed the square in what Downtown Statesboro Development Authority executive director Allen Muldrew described as the biggest crowd he has ever seen for the annual rally.

Statesboro and Southeast Bulloch will kick off the season against each other on Friday, August 16 at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet while Portal will take on Bulloch Academy on Saturday, August 17 at Paulson Stadium in the Erk Russell Classic.

The still-undefeated Southeast Bulloch flag football team will begin their 2024 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 5.


080224_PEP_RALLY_02.jpg
Statesboro High offensive lineman Adrian James, far left, helps his fellow seniors introduce themselves during Friday's Downtown Pep Rally. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_03.jpg
Portal head football coach Jason McEachin, front, sets high expectations for the 2024 Panthers as Bulloch County Schools show off their football programs during the Downtown Pep Rally. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_04.jpg
The Southeast Bulloch football team waits to be introduced as the cheerleaders take the spotlight during the Downtown Pep Rally at the Bulloch County Courthouse on Friday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_05.jpg
Morgan Dudley goes airborne as the Cheer South All-Stars give an exhibition during the Downtown Pep Rally at the Bulloch County Courthouse. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_06.jpg
Southeast Bulloch head football coach Jared Zito takes the mic and shares his expectations for the upcoming season. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_07.jpg
With son Ryder at his side, Statesboro High head football coach Matt Dobson explains how the Blue Devils hope to build on their strong finish last season as Bulloch County Schools show off their football programs during the Downtown Pep Rally at the Bulloch County Courthouse. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_08.jpg
Portal Marching Panthers color guard members Amelia Saunders, right, and Zoe Bragg perform with the rest of the band during the Downtown Pep Rally at the Bulloch County Courthouse on Friday, July 2. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_09.jpg
The Blue Devil Marching Band cheers and plays during the Downtown Pep Rally. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_10.jpg
The Southeast Bulloch Swarm lays down a groove during the Downtown Pep Rally at the Bulloch County Courthouse. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_11.jpg
Football fans fill the square at the Bulloch County Courthouse for Friday's Pep Rally. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_12.jpg
The Portal cheerleaders fire up the crowd during the Downtown Pep Rally at the Bulloch County Courthouse on Friday, July 2. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_13.jpg
Captain Sophia Pellegrino introduces her fellow Statesboro High senior cheerleaders during the Downtown Pep Rally. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_14.jpg
Southeast Bulloch football players make a grand entrance. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_15.jpg
Ryder Dobson catches a ride as the Statesboro High players make their entrance during the Downtown Pep Rally. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
080224_PEP_RALLY_16.jpg
Portal football players circle up to end their to end their portion of the Downtown Pep Rally at the Bulloch County Courthouse on Friday, July 2. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
