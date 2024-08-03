Downtown Pep Rally

Bulloch County High Schools brought their football teams, cheerleaders and marching bands to help get the community excited about the upcoming season at the Bulloch County Courthouse during downtown's First Friday celebration on Friday, April 2.

A storm front brought cooling winds but spared downtown from rain as fans packed the square in what Downtown Statesboro Development Authority executive director Allen Muldrew described as the biggest crowd he has ever seen for the annual rally.

Statesboro and Southeast Bulloch will kick off the season against each other on Friday, August 16 at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet while Portal will take on Bulloch Academy on Saturday, August 17 at Paulson Stadium in the Erk Russell Classic.

The still-undefeated Southeast Bulloch flag football team will begin their 2024 campaign on Saturday, Oct. 5.



