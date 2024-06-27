Downtown Live moving inside Averitt Center tonight due to threat of thunderstorms

Due to the chance for thunderstorms, tonight’s Downtown Live show with the Swingin' Medallions is moving indoors to the Emma Kelly Theater at the Averitt Center for the Arts, 33 E. Main Street.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Statesboro, doors will open at 6 p.m. The post also cautioned that "the theater capacity is 350, so we will have to turn away guests after we reach that number."

Downtown Live runs through September with a total of eight concerts taking place on select Thursday nights at 7 p.m. All concerts will be held on East Main Street in front of the Bulloch County Courthouse and are free to the public.

The remaining Downtown Live 2024 schedule: July 11 – The Maxx Band. August 8 – The Fantasy Band. Sept. 12 – Local country artist Cole Goodwin closes out the 2024 series.

Admission is free to all shows and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 5 p.m. with each show beginning at 7.

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com and follow the series on Facebook and Instagram Statesboro Downtown Live Concert Series.

Downtown Live is presented by the City of Statesboro and Bulloch Solutions, with the support of community partners, including Visit Statesboro, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority and the Averitt Center for the Arts.