Downtown Live gets folks dancing, singing inside the Averitt Center

With inclement weather conditions in the forecast, city officials moved Thursday's Downtown Live concert indoors to the Averitt Center's Emma Kelly Theater.
"We Got The Beat" performed songs from the '80s, '90s and 2000s that had folks dancing in the aisles and singing along.
A rain cancellation in May means Liquid Pleasure, who also performed at Downtown Live in 2023 and 2024, will close the 2025 season with a rescheduled show set for for Aug. 21.
Admission is free, and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. on the day of each concert, along with several downtown restaurants within walking distance of the concert stage.