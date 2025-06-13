Downtown Live gets folks dancing, singing inside the Averitt Center

With inclement weather conditions in the forecast, city officials moved Thursday's Downtown Live concert indoors to the Averitt Center's Emma Kelly Theater.

"We Got The Beat" performed songs from the '80s, '90s and 2000s that had folks dancing in the aisles and singing along.

A rain cancellation in May means Liquid Pleasure, who also performed at Downtown Live in 2023 and 2024, will close the 2025 season with a rescheduled show set for for Aug. 21.

Admission is free, and food trucks and beverage vendors will open at 6 p.m. on the day of each concert, along with several downtown restaurants within walking distance of the concert stage.

We Got The Beat vocalists Brad Cox, center, and Jennifer James, left, harmonize with guitarist Pat Valley after the band took their act indoors to the Emma Kelly Theater due to rain for the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Randy Beasley and Kelli Gunning sing along to a vintage Hall and Oates song performed by the band We Got The Beat during the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



We Got The Beat guitarist Pat Valley, center, keyboardist Kendall Nunn, right, and drummer Joe Lee help the audience take a musical stroll down memory lane with music from the 1970s, 80s, and 90s during the latest edition of Downtown Live on Thursday, June 13. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

