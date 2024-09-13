Downtown Live 2024 sunsets over Statesboro

Downtown Live closed out the 2024 concert season Thursday with local country artist Cole Goodwin entertaining the crowd on East Main St.

Brian and Shannon Hall slow dance to the music of Cole Goodwin at the last Downtown Live event of the 2024 season on Thursday, Sept. 12. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



A Pooler resident, Goodwin was voted Savannah's Best Country Artist in 2023.

Country Music artist Cole Goodwin, right, and lead guitarist Jon Paul Green trade licks during the last Downtown Live event of the 2024 season. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The 2024 Downtown Live concert series began on April 18 with The Tams, who were followed by: May 2 – Papa Sol; May 30 – Liquid Pleasure; June 13 – The Dukes of Country; June 27 – The Swingin’ Medallions; July 11 – The Maxx Band; August 27 – The Fantasy Band.

The Averitt Center for the Arts lights up at dusk backlit by the last remnants of a setting sun at Thursday's Downtown Live concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com

Country Music artist Cole Goodwin fans and friends Abby Peacock, left, and mom Stacey sing along at the last Downtown Live event of the 2024 season on Thursday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

