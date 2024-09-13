By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Downtown Live 2024 sunsets over Statesboro
Country artist Cole Goodwin plays eighth and final concert of season
Downtown Live closed out the 2024 concert season Thursday with local country artist Cole Goodwin entertaining the crowd on East Main St.
A Pooler resident, Goodwin was voted Savannah's Best Country Artist in 2023.
The 2024 Downtown Live concert series began on April 18 with The Tams, who were followed by: May 2 – Papa Sol; May 30 – Liquid Pleasure; June 13 – The Dukes of Country; June 27 – The Swingin’ Medallions; July 11 – The Maxx Band; August 27 – The Fantasy Band.
For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com