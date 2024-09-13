By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Downtown Live 2024 sunsets over Statesboro
Country artist Cole Goodwin plays eighth and final concert of season
Downtown Live 2024
With the backdrop of a beautiful sunset, Downtown Live closed out the 2024 concert season Thursday with local country artist Cole Goodwin entertaining the crowd on East Main St. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Downtown Live closed out the 2024 concert season Thursday with local country artist Cole Goodwin entertaining the crowd on East Main St.  

Downtown Live 2024
Brian and Shannon Hall slow dance to the music of Cole Goodwin at the last Downtown Live event of the 2024 season on Thursday, Sept. 12. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

A Pooler resident, Goodwin was voted Savannah's Best Country Artist in 2023. 

Downtown Live 2024
Country Music artist Cole Goodwin, right, and lead guitarist Jon Paul Green trade licks during the last Downtown Live event of the 2024 season. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The 2024 Downtown Live concert series began on April 18 with The Tams, who were followed by: May 2 – Papa Sol; May 30 – Liquid Pleasure; June 13 – The Dukes of Country; June 27 – The Swingin’ Medallions; July 11 – The Maxx Band; August 27 – The Fantasy Band.

Downtown Live 2024
The Averitt Center for the Arts lights up at dusk backlit by the last remnants of a setting sun at Thursday's Downtown Live concert. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

For more information, visit www.downtownlivestatesboro.com

Downtown Live 2024
Country Music artist Cole Goodwin fans and friends Abby Peacock, left, and mom Stacey sing along at the last Downtown Live event of the 2024 season on Thursday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Downtown Live 2024
Country Music artist Cole Goodwin entertained with a mix of favorites and original tunes at the last Downtown Live event of the 2024 season on Thursday, Sept. 12. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter