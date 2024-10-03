Dolan's Bar-B-Que says thanks to line workers with tasty sandwiches

Dolan's Bar-B-Que manager Tammy Gay and Dolan's owner Mary Beth Brown passed out 100 sandwiches throughout Statesboro and Bulloch County to thank local workers and those from out of state who are restoring power to the area after Hurricane Helene.

Dolan's Bar-B-Que owner operator Mary Beth Brown passes out barbecue sandwiches to linemen waiting for their next assignment at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School on Tuesday, Oct. 1. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Crews from all around the southeast are in the Statesboro and Bulloch County area helping Georgia Power and Excelsior EMC restore power throughout the region.

Brown, who runs the restaurant on South Main St. in Statesboro, said they just wanted to offer a small "thank you" for their hard work.

Missy Wilkins of Flagger Force Traffic Control Services out of Florida marks the moment with a selfie as she and co-worker Anthony Marlow receive barbecue sandwiches from Dolan's Bar-B-Que for a line crew at work on Winding Way off Hwy. 24 on Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Mary Beth Brown, center, and manager Tammy Gay offload barbecue sandwiches for linemen at Julia P. Bryant Elementary School. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







