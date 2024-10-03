By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Dolan's Bar-B-Que says thanks to line workers with tasty sandwiches
Dolan's Bar-B-Que manager Tammy Gay and Dolan's owner Mary Beth Brown passed out 100 sandwiches throughout Statesboro and Bulloch County to thank local workers and those from out of state who are restoring power to the area after Hurricane Helene.
Crews from all around the southeast are in the Statesboro and Bulloch County area helping Georgia Power and Excelsior EMC restore power throughout the region.
Brown, who runs the restaurant on South Main St. in Statesboro, said they just wanted to offer a small "thank you" for their hard work.