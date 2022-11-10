DNR’s Career Academy accepting applications

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for its 2023 Career Academy now through Nov. 30.

According to a release from the DNR, the Career Academy is a week-long, overnight program for current 9th, 10, and 11th graders designed to introduce students to future careers with the DNR.

Activities during the week include electrofishing and fish habitat creation, prescribed burns and land management, state park hospitality and administration, conservation law enforcement, saltwater fisheries surveys and methods and more.

Throughout the week, students will interact with full-time DNR staff and have the chance to ask questions, learn about professional paths, and education requirements.

“I was able to connect with people who work in the field I hope to be in one day,” said Lily A., 17, a 2022 graduate of the DNR Career Academy. “The lessons, resources, and information given was incredible. It is something I’ll truly never forget.”

The program, slated for July 16-22, 2023, at Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center in Mansfield and Georgia 4-H at Camp Jekyll on Jekyll Island, is the only program of its kind in the state, and offers young people a unique look at careers in natural resources, said Lindsey Brown, the Career Academy’s director.

“This experience takes a fast-paced, hands-on approach to introducing students to future jobs with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources,” said Brown. “At the completion of this program, students have a better understanding of the educational requirements for working in the field, and a solid understanding of what that work is like.”

The Career Academy is open to residents and nonresidents of Georgia. The cost is $100 and includes all meals and lodging. Applicants must include a letter of permission from a parent or guardian and a letter of recommendation.

Applications and more information are available at www.GaDNR.org/CareerAcademy. Contact career.academy@dnr.ga.gov for more information.

Eligible students may also opt to earn technical college credit upon completion of the camp that can be used toward a future education.