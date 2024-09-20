Diaper drive to help Bulloch families in need

Resourceful Ambassadors of Medicine is partnering with Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch to stock the agency’s No Child Wet Behind Diaper Bank.

The Ambassadors are conducting a diaper drive and are now collecting diapers and wipes on Georgia Southern’s campus. The drive leads up to National Diaper Need Awareness Week, which is next week – Sept. 23-29.

Boxes for the public, students and faculty to drop off diapers and wipes are set up at the following locations on campus: Counseling Center, Zach S. Henderson Library, Child Development Center, Williams Center, Russell Union, and Eagle Food Pantry.

“We are so grateful for the continuing support from Georgia Southern for Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch’s work to strengthen families,” said Lora Cooper, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch. “Diapers are a basic necessity that many families struggle to afford. This drive will make a significant difference in the lives of those we serve, providing much-needed relief and support. “

The No Child Wet Behind Diaper Bank provides helps ensure every child has access to clean, dry diapers.

Cooper said that despite the essential nature of diapers, they are not covered by government assistance programs like WIC or SNAP, making the support of local initiatives like this drive vital.

Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch helps families in need through its No Child Wet Behind Diaper Bank and other initiatives throughout the year.

“Each time that Prevent Child Abuse Bulloch's work touches an individual or family, not only is that individual or family strengthened, the entire community is strengthened,” Cooper said.

Resourceful Ambassadors of Medicine is a Pre-Health student organization at Georgia Southern that aims to help students get involved in volunteering and shadowing in the health care community of Statesboro.

Community members may support this cause by donating diapers and spreading the word. For more information on the diaper drive, contact Alaina Rearden, director of Recruitment for RAM at ar25508@georgiasouthern.edu or Cooper at (912) 489-8547 or ed@pcabulloch.org.



