Dancing with the Statesboro Stars vital to Safe Haven's mission

Safe Haven's 13th Annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars is set for Thursday, Nov. 9, at Connection Church, with an encore performance on Sunday, Nov. 12.

Thursday's show will start at 6:30 p.m., while showtime Sunday is 3 p.m. Tickets, which are selling fast, are available online at https://buy.tututix.com/DWTSS or in person at Morris Bank's main office, 201 N. Main St., in downtown Statesboro. Tickets will be available at the door.

The annual fundraiser helps Safe Haven's mission to assist victims of domestic violence and raises awareness about a subject that is sometimes kept in the dark.

This year's event is presented by D&R Intensive Car Care, said Kim Billings, director of Public Relations/Legal Services for Safe Haven. She also works to produce the Dancing with the Statesboro Stars show each year, alongside many other dedicated individuals, she said.

"The DWTSS Committee and Safe Haven team work diligently behind the scenes to prepare for the much-loved community event," Billings said. "We are so grateful for all for volunteers, sponsors and community support that goes into making this such a success."

While the event is fun to watch and for the participants on stage, the fundraiser helps to meet the needs of Safe Haven and the dark times that some individuals face from domestic violence.

Safe Haven's mission is "…to serve, strengthen and support victims and children of domestic violence through the provision of emergency and community-based services. Safe Haven is dedicated to ending the cycle of family violence through prevention, education, outreach and housing programs," Billings said.

Safe Haven services

What the community may not realize about Safe Haven and its services, Billings said, is that all the services offered are free, as well as confidential.

Phone calls made to the crisis line are answered 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2022, the organization received 5,826 calls – an average of 16 calls per day.

"Nine percent of those callers were male, which means 524 men called," Billings said, in discussing some facts the community may not know about Safe Haven and its endeavors.

"We offer services to the men, women, children and pets that have experienced domestic violence," she said. "Services include our 24/7 crisis line, safety planning, emergency shelter, temporary protective orders, outreach assistance, housing program, pet assistance and so much more."

Many people don't realize that the organization will assist victims in safely getting their pet from the home of their abuser. Safe Haven also provides food for the pets. The organization provided 18,800 meals last year through their programs.

The service area includes six counties: Bulloch, Candler, Effingham, Jenkins, Screven and Washington. In 2022, 716 individuals received direct assistance from Safe Haven.