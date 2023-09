The Area 18 Augusta Cutting Horse Competition is being held this weekend at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex .



The National Cutting Horse Association-sanctioned show continues Saturday and Sunday, starting a 8 a.m. The term "cutting" refers to the act of separating one cow from a herd of cattle, then preventing the cow from returning to the herd.

Riding Idabel Blues, Bonnie Haas of Melrose, Fla., picks out their target from the herd during Cutting Horse Competition. Competitors work 2-3 cows and are judged the horse's cutting ability and the rider's showmanship. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Competitors work two to three cows and are judged by the horse's cutting ability and the rider's showmanship.