Cowboys, bulls and fans set for 14th annual Kiwanis Rodeo

After adding a third night for the 2024 Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo, the Kiwanis Club is bringing back that third night for its 14th annual event. The 2025 Rodeo is set for Thursday, April 24; Friday, April 25; and Saturday, April 26. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and the rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. For the fifth year, the Bulloch County Ag Arena will be the host site of the rodeo.