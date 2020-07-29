COVID cases pass 1,000 in Bulloch

With 25 more cases announced Wednesday, Bulloch County now has 1,002 total confirmed COVID-19 cases since the first local case was diagnosed on March 27. Also, Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said an 88-year-old man became Bulloch’s 11th resident to die from coronavirus complications, succumbing on Tuesday.

Wynn said Bulloch added 61 confirmed COVID cases Tuesday and Wednesday, pushing the county past the 1,000 mark with 1,002 total cases. Meanwhile, East Georgia Regional Medical Center was caring for 19 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, down three patients since Tuesday. There are 10 on ventilators.

There have been 75 Bulloch residents hospitalized since the pandemic began. Bulloch County EMS, to date, has transported 75 probable/possible positive patients and 51 confirmed positive patients.

Statewide, Georgia reported 3,373 additional COVID cases Wednesday and has seen an increase of more than 26,000 cases since last Wednesday, rising from 152,302 on July 22 to 178,323 on Wednesday. Georgia reported 79 deaths Wednesday and now has 3,642 total deaths, an increase of 307 in the past week. On Wednesday, 420 additional Georgians were hospitalized, bringing the total to 17,964 hospitalizations, including 2,042 in the past week.

In the United States, 150,340 deaths and 4,394,300 total cases had been reported as of 2 p.m. Wednesday. In the past week, 7,835 Americans have died from COVID-19, and 456,000 Americans were diagnosed with the virus.

Wynn reminds people to wear masks, stay 6 feet away from others, and wash hands or use sanitizer often.

To schedule a COVID-19 test online, visit https://www.sehdps.org/covid-19/. Otherwise, call 855-473-4374 for an appointment at the Specimen Point of Collection at the Bulloch County Health Department at 1 Altman St. in Statesboro.