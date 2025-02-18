County’s proposed budget changes reflect $16.8 million added spending

As part of their Tuesday, Feb. 18 meeting, Bulloch County commissioners were expected to approve budget amendments with added expenditures totaling more than $10 million in the county government’s general fund, as well as $5.6 million and almost $1.2 million in two different sales tax funds. This regular, public meeting was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. in the North Main Annex Community Room, the commissioners’ usual meeting place. Local governments frequently adopt budget amendments, often to reassign unexpected revenue or money saved in certain departments to cover new or higher than expected costs for other items. But the amendments to the Fiscal Year 2025 budgets reflect larger than typical added costs.