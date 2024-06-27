County meeting on well agreements back on for 5:30 p.m. Thursday

The Bulloch County Board of Commissioners’ special meeting for approval of two proposed agreements with Bryan County that was cancelled on a 4-3 tiebreaker vote Tuesday has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 27.

A updated version of the story about Tuesday’s aborted meeting, with information about Thursday’s new attempt, appears in the Statesboro Herald’s Thursday print edition and subscriber e-Edition.

One of the agreements is the memorandum of understanding, or MOU, to establish the mitigation program for other well owners whose water level may be impacted by the counties’ providing four large wells to supply Hyundai Motor Group’s Metaplant America. The other is a proposed intergovernmental agreement, or IGA, between Bulloch and Bryan counties for operation of county-owned water and sewer systems.

Citizens wishing to speak during public comment time are asked to sign up before 4:30 p.m. The agenda and sign-up can be found at https://bullochga.iqm2.com/Citizens/Detail_Meeting.aspx?ID=2745