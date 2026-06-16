County commission meeting Thursday evening, not Tuesday morning this time

The second regular Bulloch County Board of Commissioners meeting of the month would ordinarily be held on Tuesday morning. But this week's meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 18, to accommodate the commissioners' final vote on the fiscal year 2027 budget.

A public notice that County Manager Chris Eldridge had placed in the Thursday, June 11 edition of the Statesboro Herald gave seven days' notice of Thursday's session as a "special called meeting" for the purpose of adopting the budget resolution. But the agenda released by Clerk of the Board Venus Mincey White refers to this as the regular meeting, and the agenda is set up like that for a regular meeting, but one of the potentially shorter ones, without zoning items.

The motion to approve the budget resolution for the "general appropriations budget and work program" is the first item under "new business." But there are also two contract changes under that heading, which follows a "consent agenda" of eight more-or-less routine items that could be approved as a single motion.

There will also be a time for public comments early in the agenda.

A story describing the proposed budget, with changes made June 9, appeared June 10–11 on the Herald's website and in the June 12 e-edition and remains available at www.statesboroherald.com.

If adopted Thursday, the budget will guide county spending, and less directly taxation, from July 1, 2026 through June 30, 2027.