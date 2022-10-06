Contest set for students to develop own 'app'

Congressman Rick W. Allen encouraged students in Georgia’s 12th District, which includes Bulloch and surrounding counties to participate in the Congressional App Challenge, a nationwide competition that invites students to use their creativity and technical skills to develop their own software application, or “app.”

All current middle and high school students who reside in or attend school in the 12th District are invited to participate. Students may compete as individuals or in teams of up to four, so long as two of the teammates are eligible to participate in the 12th District.

“We live in an increasingly digital age where technology defines so much of our daily lives,” Allen, a Republican, said. “Our schools are doing a great job educating students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. The Congressional App Challenge offers these students a chance to express their creative talents while gaining practical experience and acquiring the skills they will need to participate in the 21st century economy.”

The winner will be chosen by a local panel of judges who work within the academic, software and entrepreneurial fields. Further details regarding a local event highlighting the submissions and winning app will be forthcoming. Additionally, the winning app will be featured on the U.S. House of Representatives' website and displayed in a U.S. Capitol exhibit.

Participants must register and submit their app no later than Nov. 1. For more information, including competition rules and submission instructions, visit www.congressionalappchallenge.us.



