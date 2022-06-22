Conner wins GOP runoff for District 2-B seat on Commission

Full-time farmer Toby Conner captured the Republican nomination for Bulloch County Commission Seat 2-B in a runoff Tuesday against Travis Chance.

He will face Democrat Jake Hallman, who ran unopposed in the May primary, in the General Election on Nov. 8.

A financial planner and a former Statesboro City Council member, Chance, 44, and Conner, 37, were the top two vote-getters among three candidates in the May primary, but neither secured 50%-plus of the votes then. In Tuesday’s runoff, Conner received 1,530 votes, or 73 percent of the vote, while Chance received 579 votes for 27 percent.

Conner will now take on Hallman in November to decide who will join the Board of Commissioners in January, succeeding retiring Commissioner Walter Gibson, a Republican.

The Chance-Conner contest was the only race on the Republican runoff ballot in Bulloch County.