Community group launches public data dashboard for Bulloch County residents

A new online resource is now live to help residents, leaders and organizations across Bulloch County better understand the state of their community.

According to a release Friday, the BEACON dashboard – short for Bulloch Engagement and Community Opportunities Network – is a public-facing platform that displays key community data in five focus areas: Economic Opportunity, Health and Well-Being, Public Safety, Community Vibrancy, Education and Workforce.

The web site is a collaborative effort of seven founding partners – Georgia Southern University, city of Statesboro, Bulloch County government, Ogeechee Technical College, Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Bulloch County Board of Education and the Development Authority of Bulloch County. According to the release, BEACON provides access to the same data many local leaders use to inform their planning and progress.

“BEACON represents something special,” said Dr. Kyle Marrero, president of Georgia Southern University. “It’s a chance for our community to stay informed and for our leaders to work from the same set of facts. We believe it’s a valuable step forward as we all work to build a strong and thriving tomorrow.”

The dashboard, available now at www.abrighterbulloch.com, will be updated twice annually and offers interactive charts, county-by-county comparisons and links to resources provided by the partner organizations. BEACON is not a decision-making body or initiative but a shared platform for transparent, centralized data, the release stated.

“We wanted to make the data feel useful, not overwhelming,” said Dr. Candice Bodkin, co-director of the Institute of Vibrant and Engaged Communities. “It’s about helping people see the bigger picture of how our community is connected and where we might focus our efforts next.”

Bodkin is an assistant professor of Public Administration in Georgia Southern’s Department of Public and Nonprofit Studies.

Funded primarily through grants, BEACON is designed to be accessible to the public and useful across sectors. While the platform does not create or manage programs, it provides the baseline information supporting thoughtful, informed collaboration, the release stated.

For more information, visit www.abrighterbulloch.com.



