Commissioners give Public Works six months more for $5M road repair emergency spending

When leaders of Bulloch County’s Public Works Department requested a 120-day extension of what was originally a 120-day emergency spending authorization for post-storm road repairs, the county commissioners Tuesday instead granted a “six-month” or 180-day extension. The original road repair “rapid response plan” authorization, on Aug. 12, followed Tropical Storm Debby, whose foot or more of rain caused a historic level of damage to many of Bulloch County’s dirt roads and a few of its paved roads. That came with the Board of Commissioners’ reappropriation of up to $5 million to purchase materials and hire contractors. The first 75%, or $3.75 million, was to come from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or T-SPLOST, revenue. The remaining 25%, or as much as needed up to $1.25 million, would come from the county’s general fund reserve.