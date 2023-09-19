City work session, tax hearing, regular meeting all on Tuesday

After a 4 p.m. work session Tuesday, Sept. 19, Statesboro City Council will hold a 5:30 p.m. regular meeting, which includes a public hearing on the proposed 1.9-mill rate increase in property taxes. All of these sessions are open to the public.



The 4 p.m. work session agenda includes presentations and discussions concerning 1) special event permits, 2) alcohol licensing for convenience stores, 3) the city’s “Blight Tax” Ordinance, 4), regulation of rental scooters, and 5) a request for an alcoholic beverages license for the restored Elks Lodge.

Early in the 5:30 p.m. voting meeting, after the final public hearing on the proposed tax increase, the council is slated to consider a motion to set the millage rate.

Second readings and possible final motions and votes to adopt the new Unified Development Code, an Event Centers Ordinance and a Mobile Public Vending (Ice Cream Truck) Ordinance are all on the agenda. These following hearings on several zoning and development requests.



