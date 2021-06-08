City of Statesboro recognizes Pride Month with mayoral proclamation

Statesboro’s city government has recognized June 2021 as Pride Month with a proclamation issued June 1 by Mayor Jonathan McCollar.

“Whereas, our nation was founded on the principle of equal rights for all people, but the fulfillment of this promise has been long in coming for many Americans …,” begins the proclamation, which he read aloud in its entirety after the start of that day’s council meeting.

“Whereas, in the movement toward equal rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, a historic turning point occurred on June 28, 1969, in New York City, with the onset of the Stonewall Riots. During these riots, LGBT citizens rose up and fought against the discriminatory criminal laws that have since been declared unconstitutional …,” the second clause of the resolution states.

After a couple of statements about Pride Month nationally and celebrations each June, the fifth and sixth clauses localize the resolution:

“Whereas, Statesboro has a diverse LGBT community that includes people of all ethnicities, religions and professions; and

“Whereas, everyone should be able to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence and hatred based on race, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation,” McCollar read.

“Now Therefore Be It Resolved, that the City of Statesboro, on behalf of all residents of Statesboro, does hereby proclaim June 2021 as Pride Month in the City of Statesboro and urges all residents to respect and honor our diverse community and celebrate and build a culture of inclusiveness and acceptance,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, also June 1, President Joe Biden issued a Pride Month proclamation, stating in part: “(W)e recognize the valuable contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals across America, and we reaffirm our commitment to standing in solidarity with LGBTQ+ Americans in their ongoing struggle against discrimination and injustice.”

Statesboro City Council by a 4-1 vote in October 2020 adopted a Nondiscrimination and Equity Ordinance, which in its Article 1 “forbids discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and sex, as well as disability, race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, age or military status,” in employment, housing, real estate and public accommodations. It sets out a process for complaints leading to mediation or Municipal Court action.