City Hall gets 12 applications for liquor store licenses on Day 1

On Friday, the first day that the Tax and Licensing Office at Statesboro City Hall could accept applications for liquor store licenses under the city’s new ordinance, applications for 12 stores were received.

At least one, Two Guys Beverage at 520 Fair Road Suite 410, is already a package shop within Statesboro for beer and wine but is seeking to add liquor. Its owner is Niranjan A. Patel. As expected, the owners of the long-established County Line Package Shop across the Candler County line near Pulaski, Landrum Hodges Jr. and Sam Johnson, have applied to open a store in Statesboro. The County Line Too is proposed to be located at 814 South Main St.

These are the other proposed package shops for sale of distilled spirits, as of 5 p.m. Friday: Blue Mile Wine & Spirits, 12 Brannen St., owner-applicants Kaleo Lyles, Clyde Chapman, William Bridwell and Prashant Patel; Whiskey Business, 1410 Northside Drive East, owner-applicants Jeffrey Dawson and Julie Dawson; House of Booze, 801 South Main St., owner-applicant Timothy Hunt; Patriot Liquors, 843 Northside Drive East, owner-applicants David Merritt and Matthew Lipman;

GATA Package, Tormenta Way, owner applicants David Blackmon and Jeffrey Spencer; EZ Liquors, 1525 Fair Road, Suite 106, owner-applicant Vishakha Patel; Clarke Beverages, 607 Brannen St., owner-applicant Stephen Clarke; Whiskey Warehouse, 647 Northside Drive East; owner-applicant Raymond Driggers; L/C Package Store, 2823 Northside Drive West, owner-applicant Lindsay Martin; “815 South Main,” 815 South Main St., owner-applicants Nick Propps and Robert Bell.

If any of the stores are within 1,000 yards of each other, City Council would decide which applicant gets the license since that is the minimum distance requirement in the city ordinance. Applicants have other hurdles to cross, as well, including criminal background checks and eventually, provision of general liability and dram shop insurance coverage to meet the city’s requirements.