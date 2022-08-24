Citizens Bank of the South names Huling president

Matthew Huling, also known as “P.K.” by many of his local colleagues and friends, was promoted recently to president of Citizens Bank of the South in Bulloch County.

The announcement comes as former bank president Kevin Harrison has accepted a new professional role with Sheppard Holdings, Inc. as their chief financial officer. Harrison will continue to serve the bank’s board of directors.

“Kevin is and will continue to be an important contributor to the bank, just as he has been since he joined our company in 2007,” said David Brooker, chief executive officer of Citizens Bank of the South. “Serving as Bulloch County president and corporate wide executive vice president since 2011, he has been instrumental in the growth of our banking operations.” Kevin Harrison

Cliff Sheppard, president of Sheppard Holdings Inc., and chairman of the board for Citizens said: “I appreciate Kevin’s 15 years of service to our bank. He is a proven, experienced leader in the financial industry. During this time of unprecedented growth, we realized it was necessary for us to add a strategic leader of his caliber to our Sheppard Holdings management team.

“Kevin is an ideal fit for us, and our decision was made easy knowing that Matt will continue to successfully lead the bank.”

The newly appointed Huling initially joined Citizens in April 2017, following a successful tenure as an assistant vice president and loan officer with Claxton Bank. His professional experience includes consumer and commercial lending not limited to SBA and construction.

According to a release from Citizens Bank, Huling “is knowledgeable and proficient in the areas of operations, security, branch management, risk management and technology. He has unique local and regional experience in special assets and real estate and has been an integral part of the Citizens Bank management team during the last five years.”

Huling is a graduate of the Community Bankers Association’s Commercial and Consumer Banking Schools, as well as the Georgia Bankers Association’s Banking School. He is an alumnus of Leadership Bulloch and was recognized as one of Statesboro’s “20 under 40” by the Statesboro Herald.

Huling earned a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Georgia Southern University in 2008. He has served on the Fundraising/Special Events and Membership/Ambassador committees for the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce. He recently joined the board of the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau and Hearts and Hands Clinic.

Huling and his wife Heather, a clinical instructor for the College of Education at Georgia Southern, are raising daughters Emily and Olivia in Statesboro. They are members of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.



