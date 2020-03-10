Chris Akins seeks county Board of Commissioners Seat 2A

Register-area farmer and businessman Chris Akins said he feels a commonsense, investigative approach to issues would benefit the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners. He is seeking Seat 2A on the commission, challenging incumbent Curt Deal.



“I think I can make a positive change” if elected, he said.

With experience in being successfully self-employed as a farmer and owner of rental property, Akins said he has skills that would enable him to understand residents’ problems and help find solutions to challenges the county faces.

Among other issues such as finances and solid waste, dirt roads and their maintenance is an issue that people consistently bring up in conversations with Akins, he said.

“People come to me about the dirt roads and major road problems. I know the problems, but I don’t know the answers.”

He believes there has to be a solution and lays some blame on the lack of a county inmate work crew, with inmates who once did menial chores like cleaning out drainage pipes, he said.

Akins knows he will have to learn a great deal if elected, but he is ready for the job, he said.

The son of the late Franklin Akins and Linda Nessmith Akins, Chris Akins, a Republican, is married to wife Andrea “Andy” Perkins Akins, and they have one daughter. They live in Register.

He graduated from Statesboro High School in 1985 and then began farming with Bobby Rushing. In 1991 he started farming on his own, raising row crops, and in 1992 ventured into the rental business. Today, he is a semi-retired farmer and continues to own rental property.

The family attends Grace Community Church. When asked about his hobbies, Akins laughed and said, “Work is my hobby.” But he loves being outside, fishing and hunting, and spending time with family, he said.

If elected, Akins promises to learn as much as he can about issues and to listen to the public’s concerns.

“I will research the issues, and if I don’t have the answers, I will ask somebody,” he said.

The Bulloch County primary election is May 19.

