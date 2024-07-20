Chilling with 'Kitten Yoga'

The Trinity Yoga Ministry held a “Kitten Yoga” fundraiser Friday for Fixing the Boro at Trinity Episcopal Church.

Yoga teachers from the Statesboro and Metter areas led four 30-minute sessions at the church, which is located at the intersection of Country Club Road and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.

One kitty insists on some attention from Abbey Marks during a Kitten Yoga session at Trinity Episcopal Church. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



About 50 people enjoyed stretching and relaxing in various Yoga positions during the separate sessions, while curious kittens offered their special brand of encouragement and affection.

And some kittens found some toys to play with, as well.

One kitty finds a toy more interesting that the humans in the room during a Kitten Yoga session. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Fixing the Boro provides low-cost sterilization to pets in Bulloch and surrounding counties. Located on East Inman St., Fixing the Boro also offers temporary shelter to adoptable animals while they search for a new home.

Donations may be made directly to Fixing the Boro. Go to fixingtheboro.com and follow the links.

Instructor Christan Blount leads a Kitten Yoga session at Trinity Episcopal Church with a little help from a small friend. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Lora Lariscy finds a relaxed state during a Kitten Yoga session at Trinity Episcopal Church. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



A kitten makes itself comfy in front of Fred Richter during a Kitten Yoga session at Trinity Episcopal Church. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

