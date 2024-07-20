By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Chilling with 'Kitten Yoga'
Residents relax, stretch with a little help from some little felines during fundraiser for Fixing the Boro at Trinity Episcopal Church
The Trinity Yoga Ministry held a “Kitten Yoga” fundraiser Friday for Fixing the Boro at Trinity Episcopal Church.
Yoga teachers from the Statesboro and Metter areas led four 30-minute sessions at the church, which is located at the intersection of Country Club Road and Veteran’s Memorial Parkway.
About 50 people enjoyed stretching and relaxing in various Yoga positions during the separate sessions, while curious kittens offered their special brand of encouragement and affection.
And some kittens found some toys to play with, as well.
Fixing the Boro provides low-cost sterilization to pets in Bulloch and surrounding counties. Located on East Inman St., Fixing the Boro also offers temporary shelter to adoptable animals while they search for a new home.
Donations may be made directly to Fixing the Boro. Go to fixingtheboro.com and follow the links.