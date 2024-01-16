Chick-fil-A to close Thursday for renovations

Chick-fil-A on Northside Drive will close for approximately two weeks to do some minor renovations beginning Thursday afternoon.



The Statesboro restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page: “We will soon be getting a Drive-Thru refresh! Our last day of operations will be Thursday, January 18th. We will close at 3 p.m., or while supplies last.”

According to Chick-fil-A, a door will be added in the drive-thru area where employees can walk orders out to customers directly from the drive-thru rather than having to reach through a window or walk around to another door.

“The change will allow for better face-to-face customer service and to deliver the food faster.”

Also, some renovations of the inside counter area where customers order are planned.

The Northside Chick-fil-A underwent a complete demolition and rebuild in 2019, closing for four months. In 2019, the restaurant was made 1,000 square feet larger, including a bigger kitchen area, and the structure was repositioned on its property to improve the drive-thru area and make it more efficient and safer for customers.

Chick-fil-A also operates a restaurant inside the Russell Union of the Georgia Southern University campus that is open to the public.

Also, construction of a third Chick-fil-A, announced in July 2023, is underway at the corner of Tormenta Way and Akins Boulevard, behind Publix. Plans call for a 4,864-square-foot restaurant that would have an extensive drive-thru area designed so there is no back-up onto Tormenta Way.

No expected opening date has been announced