Chess & Pizza draws monthly crowd to Holiday Pizza

The Statesboro Police Department and the Statesboro Regional Library have teamed up to host Chess & Pizza at Holiday Pizza every fourth Wednesday of the month since October 2022. The SPD provides pizza for participants through donations to a foundation.

Lori Pollard has brought her two children to Chess & Pizza for several months.

"The first time I brought them, there were several uniformed police officers there who sat down and played chess," she said. "I thought it was a very positive experience."

Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead, upper right, peeks in on the action of a spirited chess match between Stephen Minton, left, and Oliver Zhang, 11. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Cindy Hatchell of the Statesboro Regional Library said that the theme of the event is: "Think before you move." She said the hope is that young people might learn to utilize the thought processes required by the game of chess in their everyday lives.

Gabriel Tirado, 14, right, flashes a subtle grin at pal Dorian Jackson, 15, during a match on Wednesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead has attended every Chess & Pizza night since its inception in 2022. He said he is heartened by the wide spectrum of community members who attend and thankful for the non-enforcement contact it provides the department.