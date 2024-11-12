By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Chaplain became a worker, not a weapon, in service to soldiers, God and country
Spletstoser keynotes Veterans Day with words and song; Legion repeats call to 'Be The One' to stop suicides
Veterans Day
After reading his original poems, U.S. Army veteran Ken Johnson, right, listens as keynote speaker Lt. Col. Nick Spletstoser performs an original song titled "I Fought for You" during the annual Veterans Day observance at the Averitt Center for the Arts on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. Johnson wrote the poems when he served in Vietnam; Spletstoser wrote his song while serving in Kuwait and was inspired to include a tribute to the women who have served their country. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)
As keynote speaker for the 2024 Veteran's Day service at the Emma Kelly Theater, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Nick Spletstoser told how he aspired to become "a weapon" for America but instead was called to be "a worker" for God and has still served the nation, its soldiers and veterans.
