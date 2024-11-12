As keynote speaker for the 2024 Veteran's Day service at the Emma Kelly Theater, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Nick Spletstoser told how he aspired to become "a weapon" for America but instead was called to be "a worker" for God and has still served the nation, its soldiers and veterans.
Chaplain became a worker, not a weapon, in service to soldiers, God and country
Spletstoser keynotes Veterans Day with words and song; Legion repeats call to 'Be The One' to stop suicides
