Chamber honors Roy Thompson with Lifetime Achievement Award

The Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce at its annual meeting Thursday evening, Jan. 19, honored Roy Thompson with the Bruce Yawn Lifetime Achievement Award, the first by that name.

Probably nobody who knows the Thompsons would have been surprised that when Roy Thompson came forward to accept the award, his wife Deborah came with him to express appreciation. And most people in the area know the Thompsons or at least know of them.

He is chairman of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners, and they own and operate Statesboro Floor Covering. But in addition to that, the Thompsons and their family, with help from many volunteers, assemble and maintain the TMT Farms drive-through lighted Christmas village each holiday season, delighting thousands of visitors and collecting donations of food, toys and cash for families in need.

Just one year ago, the Chamber of Commerce presented its first Lifetime Achievement Award. That same day, Jan. 20, 2022, Bruce Yawn, chairman of the Development Authority of Bulloch County and for four previous decades owner-operator of the now-vanished, landmark Snooky’s restaurant, died of a heart attack at age 74. One year later, the award was named for him.

“So last year at this same time, we lost an icon of our community, Mr. Bruce Yawn,” said Chad Wiggins, incoming 2023 Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce board chair. “He embodied everything you think of when it comes to a person who lived a life serving others. Bruce, he was that guy, he was active in the community throughout his life.”

Along with his role with the Development Authority, Yawn served on the local Synovus, previously Sea Island, bank board for many years and in later years worked part-time as assistant executive director of Willow Pond Senior Care. He was active at his church and in many community projects.

“We thought that this award would only be fitting named after Mr. Bruce Yawn,” Wiggins said.

After that lead-up, Stuart Gregory, representing Bulloch Solutions, presenting sponsor for the Jan. 19 meeting and celebration, made the announcement of the honoree.

About six months after he moved here, Gregory said, he had the opportunity to meet “the person who is getting this award” and “had the opportunity to see what service to the community really looked like” in Thompson’s charitable work with TMT Farms.

Yawn and Thompson were friends, and Thompson, at another Chamber of Commerce-organized event last October, had announced the naming of Bulloch County’s I-16 interchange industrial park on U.S. Highway 301 as the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park.

As both Thompsons walked to the front of the Oak Room, the crowd rose to applaud.

“This is a humbling experience, listening to Chad say a few words about Bruce a few minutes ago, and it took me back many years to when I coached Chad in youth league baseball. We went all the way to state; we lost out to a great pitcher,” Thompson reminisced.

With his wife standing beside him, he said how much he loves her and said Bulloch County is probably the best place in the world to live, and thanked everyone for the honor – as did she.

“I want to add to it, it’s easy to serve and to do in a community that you love, surrounded by people who love you and people who pray for you, and I say thank you, to you, for helping to make Bulloch County and Statesboro a better place to live,” Deborah Thompson said.

The Thompsons’ recognition was the last of six awards presented during the annual meeting, recapping the chamber’s 2022 activities and looking forward to 2023, held in the Jack Hill Building on the Ogeechee Technical College campus. About 240 people had reserved seats for the evening, featuring a reception with an oyster roast, shrimp and grits and a bar.

Startup of the Year

Tandoor & Tap, the restaurant on Statesboro’s East Main Street offering authentic Indian cuisine and owned by AJ Jetwani, was named Startup of the Year. Tandoor & Tap owner AJ Jetwani is presented with the award for Start-up Business of the Year by Georgia Southern University president and fan of the restaurant Kyle Marrero during the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber Annual Meeting and Awards at Ogeechee Technical College on Thursday, Jan 19. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Small Business of the Year

Rolling Monkey Handcrafted Ice Cream, owned by Garrett and Meagan Clark, another married couple who accepted an award together, was saluted by the chamber as Small Business of the Year.

Employer of the Year

Briggs & Stratton, whose Statesboro factory has made well over 25 million small engines since 1995, received the chamber’s 2022 Employer of the Year award for its programs for employees and community involvement. Rolling Monkey Handcrafted Ice Cream owners Garrett & Meagen Clark approve of an endorsement by East Georgia Regional Medical Center CEO Steve Pennington after they received the Small Business of the Year Award during the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber Annual Meeting and Awards at Ogeechee Technical College on Thursday, Jan 19. - photo by By SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Ambassador of the Year

Jackie Farmer received the Ambassador of the Year award for her service to the chamber and business community.

Leadership Bulloch Alumna

Elizabeth Oliver, from the Leadership Bulloch Class of 2022, received the Leadership Bulloch Alumni of the Year award.