Canoochee EMC Foundation awards $3,500 grant to OTC's diesel technology program

The diesel technology program at Ogeechee Technical College was recently awarded $3,500 through a grant from the Canoochee EMC Foundation, Inc. Funds from the grant will be used to purchase two heavy-duty jack stands for program and instructional use.

"One of the best things about technical education is having the opportunity to provide quality hands-on training for students. To do that, we need to routinely update and replace equipment to meet industry standards," said Gary Perttula, diesel technology instructor. "We are grateful to the Canoochee EMC Foundation for awarding these funds to OTC so that we can continue to provide quality training to our students."

The grant funds were made possible through Canoochee EMC's Operation Round Up program. By rounding their bills to the next dollar, thousands of Canoochee EMC members have helped contribute more than $2 million to their communities since the program first began in 2001.

"The Canoochee EMC Foundation proudly supports education, and particularly in ways that impact recipients for many years to come," said Joe Sikes, Canoochee EMC communications specialist. "This donation directly supports efforts to improve our workforce, and thereby improving our entire community."

To learn more about the diesel technology program at Ogeechee Technical College, visit www.ogeecheetech.edu/DIET.