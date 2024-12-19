Candler County investigation leads to arrests for animal cruelty

Two Metter residents face charges of animal cruelty after more than 25 dogs were found living in “deplorable conditions” at their Candler County home.

According to a release from Capt. Justin Wells with the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, investigators and deputies with the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant Thursday at a Cool Springs Church Road residence. The warrant stemmed from an active investigation into allegations of animal cruelty, Wells said.

“Over two dozen dogs were discovered living in deplorable conditions during the operation,” he said.

Animal control personnel and rescue groups safely removed the animals from the property.

William Howard, 71, and Celeste Howard, 73, both of Metter, were arrested at the scene and transported to the Candler County Jail. They are charged with animal cruelty. Additional charges may follow as the investigation continues, Wells said.

"It is our duty to protect animals from abuse and neglect,” Sheriff John Miles said. “This office is committed to ensuring the welfare of all living creatures in our community and holding those responsible for cruelty accountable."

Wells said the operation was a collaborative effort involving the Atlanta Humane Society, Metter Animal Control, Emanuel County Animal Control, Bulloch County Animal Services, the Georgia Department of Agriculture, Metter Fire Rescue Department and Renegade Rescue.

Miles said the Sheriff's Office “sincerely thanks everyone who participated in today’s operation. We greatly value our partnerships across the public safety spectrum and are thankful to all involved for their hard work and dedication.

“The Candler County Sheriff's Office deeply appreciates its partnership with the Atlanta Humane Society, which has been instrumental in addressing animal cruelty cases in our community. Over the past five years, we have collaborated on several investigations in Candler County, ensuring that abused and neglected animals receive the care and protection they deserve.

“The Atlanta Humane Society's expertise and resources have been vital in rescuing animals from deplorable conditions and assisting with pursuing justice against those responsible for cruelty. We sincerely appreciate their unwavering commitment to animal welfare and look forward to continuing this impactful partnership.”

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is requested to contact the Candler County Sheriff's Office at (912) 685-2568.