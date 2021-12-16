Calendar1217 2021

Today

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church, Williams Road off of Northside Drive (Highway 80) West.

ä ADULT CRAFT Day will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä READ WITH SPD Dec. 20–22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. each day. For ages 5–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Dec, 21 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Dec. 23–26 for the Christmas Holiday. The Library will reopen Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.