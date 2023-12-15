Calendar1216 2023

Today

ä MOVEMENT & MUSIC Storytime will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKEMON RESCUE Operation Mega-Hunt Hunt will continue through Dec. 31 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR MATINEE will be shown Dec. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä RECEPTION honoring outgoing Councilmember Venus Mack will be held Dec. 19 at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street, beginning at 4 p.m. Hosted by the City of Statesboro.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä ANIME CLUB will meet Dec. 21 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information visit the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. Book to be discussed: “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah. Copies of the book available at the front desk of the library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Dec. 28 in the Community Commons Building at The Lodge at Bethany, Bethany Way, beginning at 3 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to RSVP call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY BOARD Game Night will be held Dec. 28 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä YOGA is offered on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. in the Community Commons Building at The Lodge at Bethany, Bethany Way, beginning at 10 a.m. Cost is $50/month or $15/class.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä “ME FIRST” Fall Session Tutoring will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., through Nov. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–18.

ä ONE-ON-One Tech Help is being offered on Wednesdays and Fridays, 2–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. To make an appointment (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.