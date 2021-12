Calendar1204 2021

Today

ä 5TH ANNUAL Christmas Parade & Festival will be held Saturday, 8 a.m.–3 p.m., at Portal City Hall, downtown Portal. Line up for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m.; parade begins at 10 a.m. There will be vendors.

ä ALL FIRED Up! Holiday Exhibition & Sale will be held Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts, East Vine Street. For more information call (912) 212-2787 or visit www.averittcenterforthearts.org.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä 15TH ANNUAL Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration, “Mistletoe & Memories,” will be held Dec. 6, 5–6:30 p.m., at Ogeechee Area Hospice, Donehoo Street. Activities include a tree lighting, holiday music, face painting, pet therapy and Santa.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY Q&A will be held Dec. 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Public Facilities Authority Meeting will be held Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Regular Meeting will be held Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association will meet Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. The program will be CASA and Christmas music. For more information or to RSVP by Dec. 6 call (912) 587-5957.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed all day Dec. 10 for staff training. The Library will reopen at 2 p.m. Dec. 11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BREAKFAST WITH Santa will be held Dec. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk.

ä HOLIDAY HOP Performance featuring The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters will be held Dec. 12 at the Performing Arts Center, Georgia Southern University campus, beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for youth 17 and under and available at the GSUPAC Box Office. Discounts available for GSU students, faculty/staff and group rates for groups of 10 or more. Tickets available by calling (912) 478-7999, by visiting www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac or the Box Office Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.­–4 p.m. Note: tickets purchased for the original May 2020 show, which was rescheduled due to COVID-19, are still valid.

ä SCAVENGER HUNT will begin Dec. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library. Inquire at the front desk for instructions.

ä MOVIE MONDAY will be held Dec. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 13 and older. Movie: “Pokemon.”

Ongoing Events

ä HOURS for Statesboro Regional Library are as follows: Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m.–7 p.m.; Fridays–Saturdays, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.; and closed on Sundays.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.