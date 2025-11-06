Calendar1107 2025

Today

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Grave Cleaning Class,” will be held Friday beginning at 2 p.m. Class will be held off-site. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. For ages 16 and older.

ä DINOSAUR STORY & Craft Activity will be held Friday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Saturday, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Sunday

ä FALLIN’ INTO Fun Festival will be held Sunday, 2–4 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University, Bland Avenue. Sponsored by the Botanic Garden in partnership with Geogia Southern Recreation and Tourism Management. The free family fun event includes fall adventures, games, farm fun and music.

Upcoming Events

ä TECH HELP will be offered Nov. 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT Group will meet Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CAREER Development Workshop will be offered Nov. 10, 5:45–6:45 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Hosted by Restoring The Breach.

ä VETERANS’ DAY Program will be presented by the Genealogy Department of Statesboro Regional Library Nov. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Nov. 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CAREER Development Workshop will be offered Nov. 11, 5:45–6:45 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Hosted by Restoring The Breach.

ä TUESDAY VETERANS’ Day Social will be held Nov. 11 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Nov. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church. Please remember to bring donations for the BREA Scholarship Foundation, Inc. For more information or to RSVP, call or text Wilhemina Walker at (912) 682-4382 or email wc21walker@yahoo.com.

ä DINOSAUR STEM Activity will be held Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CAREER Development Workshop will be offered Nov. 12, 5:45–6:45 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Hosted by Restoring The Breach.

ä MOVIE & Pizza Time will be held Nov. 13 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. Movie title: “Secondhand Lion.” For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Nov. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä MEDICARE WORKSHOP will be held Nov. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CAREER Development Workshop will be offered Nov. 13, 5:45–6:45 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Hosted by Restoring The Breach.

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Nov. 14 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä HISTORY CLUB will meet Nov. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä CAREER Development Workshop will be offered Nov. 14, 5:45–6:45 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Hosted by Restoring The Breach.

ä CAREER FAIR will be held Nov. 15, 10 a.m.–1 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341. Hosted by Restoring The Breach.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Nov. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKÉMON GO Activity will be held Nov. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3:30 p.m. For all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own devices. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Nov. 17 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY CRAFT Activity, “Paint Your Own Constellation,” will be held Nov. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FRIENDSGIVING POTLUCK will be held Nov. 18 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Nov. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FINANCIAL LITERACY Class: Insurance Basics will be offered Nov. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FIRE SAFETY Class will be offered by Statesboro Fire Department Nov. 19 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä STATESBORO-BULLOCH County Library Board Meeting will be held Nov. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call at (912) 764-1341.

ä “ME” FIRST Fall Tutoring Session ends Nov. 20. Program will resume the second semester of the 2025–2026 school year. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Nov. 20 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä PARENTING CONVERSATIONS Class will be offered Nov. 20, 4–6 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Nov. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS vs. Adults Trivia will be held Nov. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 8 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.