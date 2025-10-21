Calendar1022 2025

Today

ä PRESENTATION by Becky Livingston will be held Wednesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. Topic: “Generosity: Our Legacy.” For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä CHESS & Pizza Event will be held Wednesday at Holiday Pizza beginning at 6 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä BINGO will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Friday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME & Craft: “Frankenstein Friday” will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Saturday, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Oct. 27 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä OCTOBER BIRTHDAYS Celebration will be held Oct. 28 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Preserving Legacies,” will be held Oct. 30, 2–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For age 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIRTUAL DEMENTIA Tour will be held Oct. 30 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information or to RSVP (space is limited) call Regina Bell, DHS, executive director, at (912) 531-4437.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HALLOWEEN PARTY will be held Oct. 31 The Lodge at Bethany, Gesmon Neville Lane, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BOO-K and Treat Event will be held Oct. 31, 4–5:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME” FIRST Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library through April 30, 2026. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.