Calendar1018 2024

Today ä BLACK FRIDAY Black Men Vote Walk will be held Friday. Meet at 3 p.m. in the Luetta Moore parking lot at the corner of Church Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Participants are encouraged to bring their sons, nephews and mentees to observe as they walk as a group to vote during early voting. Free food will be provided after the walk. For more information call John Robinson at (912) 687-6194, Maurice McDowell at (912) 536-1564, Cliff at (706) 825-1102 or Jamie Edenfield at (912) 690-7659.