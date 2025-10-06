Calendar1007 2025

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä TUESDAY POPCORN Social will be held Tuesday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Thursday

ä MOVIE & Pizza Time will be held Thursday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. Movie title: “Heaven Is For Real.” For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Friday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Saturday

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Youth Club will meet Saturday, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Sunday

ä REUNION of the Descendants of Burchard Taylor Beasley and Elizabeth Marsh Beasley will be held Sunday in the fellowship hall of Macedonia Baptist Church. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m.

Upcoming Events

ä TECH HELP will be offered Oct. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ALZHEIMER’S SUPPORT Group will meet Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä JACK-O-Lantern In a Jar Activity will be held Oct. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TUESDAY SOCIAL with coffee and pumpkin cake roll will be held Oct. 14 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Teen History Talk,” will be held Oct. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STEM VEHICLES Activity will be held Oct. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO will be held Oct. 16 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 4 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä SENIOR BINGO will be held Oct. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HORROR MOVIE Trivia will be held Oct. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 8 and older.

ä TECH HELP will be offered Oct. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKÉMON GO Activity will be held Oct. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own devices. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TABLE GAMES Activities will be held Oct. 20 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä ROOT BEER Float Social will be held Oct. 21 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä GRAPHIC NOVEL Book Club will meet Oct. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FINANCIAL LITERACY Class: Multiple Streams of Income will be offered Oct. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:45 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME” FIRST Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library through April 30, 2026. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.