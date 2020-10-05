Calendar1006 2020

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council Meeting will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the North Main Annex, 115 North Main Street.

Thursday

ä DIY WREATH Project will be demonstrated via Facebook Thursday beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Cemetery Etiquette,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

Saturday

ä SCREVEN COUNTY High School Class of 1990’s 30th Year Reunion will be held Saturday. A Pop-Up Tent Social Event will be held 10 a.m.–6 p.m. at the Screven County Recreation Department. For more information, visit the class’ web page at https://www.schs1990.com.

Upcoming Events

ä DIY PROJECT, Soda Can Bug, will be available for pickup Oct. 12 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last. A Facebook demonstration will be available Oct. 15.

ä CRAFT KIT Take-outs will be available for pickup Oct. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11 while supplies last.

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Oct. 14 beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Wednesday.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Oct. 14 beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5. Pick up your care package to use during the event before Wednesday.