Calendar0915 2021

Today

ä FUNDRAISER for Statesboro Regional Library will be held Wednesday at Wild Wing Café. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to the library.



Thursday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Friday

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä TEEN GAME Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education will meet for a required Annual Whole Board Governance Training Sept. 21, 3–6 p.m., in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road. The Sept. 23rd Work Session will be cancelled.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Sept. 21 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Cemetery Etiquette,” will be held Sept. 22 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ADULT BOOK Club Interest Meeting will be held Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä YARD SALE & Adoption Event will be held Sept. 24–25 at Fix the Boro Snip Clinic, East Inman Street. Hours for Yard Sale (both days) are 8 a.m.–2 p.m.; Adoption Event, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the spay/neuter clinic and public assistance programs.



Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.